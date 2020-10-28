, 79, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on October 26th, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on June 27th, 1941 to the late Hilliard and Opal Bunch in Clifton, Tennessee.Kay was a lifelong Memphian and a proud graduate of Southside High School. She loved reading, music, and any activity her children or grandchildren were involved in. She also loved traveling especially to Memphis Tiger sporting events.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Harty, Sr.; her two sons, Richard Harty, Jr. (Deborah), John Harty, her daughter, Dana Harty Migliaccio (Anthony); and four grandchildren, Anthony Jr, Katherine (Bradley Kuchenbecker), Nathan Harty, and Nicole Harty.