Kay Bunch Harty
1941 - 2020
Kay Bunch Harty, 79, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on October 26th, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on June 27th, 1941 to the late Hilliard and Opal Bunch in Clifton, Tennessee.

Kay was a lifelong Memphian and a proud graduate of Southside High School. She loved reading, music, and any activity her children or grandchildren were involved in. She also loved traveling especially to Memphis Tiger sporting events.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Harty, Sr.; her two sons, Richard Harty, Jr. (Deborah), John Harty, her daughter, Dana Harty Migliaccio (Anthony); and four grandchildren, Anthony Jr, Katherine (Bradley Kuchenbecker), Nathan Harty, and Nicole Harty.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. A rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, October 30th at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
