Keenan Farris Dodson, 60, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2019.



Keenan was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Gene and Frances Dodson on December 2, 1958. He married Mona Lewis on June 25, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee. After graduating from Memphis State University in 1980, he worked for 35 years at Mattfield Farms (formerly Metro Foods, Inc.) in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He was a devoted family man, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, an avid golfer, and a friend to all.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Dodson.



Keenan is survived by Mona, his wife of 38 years; his children, Will and Kelly and her husband, Danny Grubbs; his expected grandchild; his mother, Frances Dodson; his brothers and their wives: Greg and Karen, Kevin and Lynda, and Kenneth and Julie, and countless other family and friends.



Pallbearers will be Brian Dodson, Ty Turner, Jeff Sides, Devin Dodson, Davis Dodson, Matt Davis, Brandon Dodson, and John Weaver.



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our friends who have sent us their loving thoughts and prayers.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow from 1 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. in Memphis, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, at Beulah Community Cemetery, 8039 State Highway 307 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, beginning at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Robinson Rimun's mission work in Indonesia.



Please visit https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/D14D2CD7A767 and select Designation: Rimun, Robinson to donate. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 23, 2019