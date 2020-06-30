Kem "Rowdy Rebel" Grant
1963 - 2020
Kem "Rowdy Rebel" Grant, age 57, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Ronald was born May 27, 1963, in Memphis to the late James Herman and Leila Irene Payne Grant.

Rowdy worked in customer service at Academy Sports in Collierville. He is survived by his loving wife; Pam Grant, daughters; Amber Nichols (Justin), Megan Buhler (Jake), sisters; Patricia Adams (Doug), Bonnie Patrick (Larry), brother; Terry Grant (Edith), four grandchildren; Madison, Hunter, Noah, and Avery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. A graveside service will occur Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Magnolia Cemetery, 435 S Mt. Pleasant Rd, Collierville, TN 38017.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 30, 2020.
