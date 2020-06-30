Kendall Alton Crill peacefully left to be with his Lord after a long hospital stay at MD Anderson where he was blessed with the most wonderful doctors, nurses, and respiratory, physical, occupational, and speech therapists. Throughout his life, he impacted everyone he touched. He had a wonderful life and he enjoyed every bit of it.



Born in 1944 in Memphis, TN, Ken lived in Kansas, Georgia, and Kentucky in this early childhood and graduated from Frayser High School. He attended Lambuth University in Jackson, TN, and then Memphis State University and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Order.



Ken started with Delta Air Lines in Memphis, TN loading bags but grew within the company where he spent 19 years in marketing, residing in Memphis TN, Montgomery AL, and Atlanta GA. Retiring from Delta after 33 yrs. of service, he developed a career in real estate with ReMax in Peachtree City, GA, and then Oxford, MS.



An avid golfer, Ken loved travel, all sports, history and genealogy, and singing in the church choir. Ken had a gift for remembering and calling people by their name from the first time he met them. An avid supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous, Ken accomplished his 30-year chip.



If you knew Ken Crill, you knew he loved the Lord. If you knew Ken Crill, you also knew he had a witty sense of humor and a knack for storytelling. If you knew Ken Crill, you knew you were loved by him. He loved his children, his grandchildren, his nieces, and nephews, especially when entertaining them with his cricket noises. They were the highlight of his life. He was known for giving great greeting cards and taking time to pick out the one with just the right words. Then he'd underline those words to emphasize their importance.



He leaves his wife of 43 years, Myra Ferguson Crill, affectionately known as Fergie, who never left his side in sickness and in health. He also leaves behind his "girls" Cindy Crill Brewer (Kevin) and Cathy Crill Herrington, his grandchildren Benjamin Thomas Brewer, George Franklin Brewer, and Clara Goodwin Herrington, his sister Judi Crill Belote (Marvin) and his adored goddaughter Lindsey Satterwhite Tonkin all of Memphis, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents Reverend Bruce Alton Crill and Nora May Crill and his son-in-law Clarence Goodwin Herrington III.



A current resident of Oxford MS, Ken was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church. Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Bruce, MS at Parker Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 pm, with visitation at 1:00 pm. Graveside to follow services at Bruce Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be forwarded to North Oxford Baptist Church, PO Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655.

