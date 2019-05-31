Keneth Jerry Olds passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 in Collierville, TN. He was born on December 3, 1940 in Martin, TN.



He graduated from Christian Brothers College in 1962 and began a career as an Electrical Engineer. Jerry worked for Memphis Light, Gas and Water for 39 years. He was a faithful member of the Raleigh Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Jerry was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud dad. He loved spending time on his farm and working on his cars in the shop. He never met a stranger and was loved by many.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Quinton Pugh Olds and Westelle Beasley Olds.



He survived by his wife of 58 years, Marsha Morgan Olds; daughter, Camille Morgan Olds; sister, Priscilla Kay James, her husband Ray Cole James; grandson, Randolph Aaron Nations II, his wife Ashley Katherine Nations; sister in law, Sandra Morgan Jones; brother in law, Charley Lee Jones; nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Olds family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 31, 2019