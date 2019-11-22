|
Kenneth Gene Tyson, 79, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) Tyson; sons, Tim Tyson and Todd Tyson; daughter-in-law, Donna Tyson, grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan; sister, Peggy James; "special daughters", Beth Sell and Becky Berryhill. He was preceded in death by his parents, J C and Mary Belle Tyson. He was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
Kenneth was born and raised in Corinth, Mississippi. He served his country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. He retired from Consolidated Frieghtways. In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching sports on television, and sitting under the oak tree in his front yard with friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26th from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Services will be held at 11:30 AM all at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road., Southaven, Mississippi 38672.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 22, 2019