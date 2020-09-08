, 70, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away September 7th, 2020.He was born to the late Carlos Lepard and Elnora McNeil on September 9th, 1949 in Braxton, Mississippi. He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. Kenneth was very patriotic and loved his country. He never forgot the ones who didn't make it home. He flew is POW flag alongside his American flag at his home. He was a simple man and worked hard for his family who he always put first. He loved his sons very much. He was so thankful for his 5 beautiful grandchildren they gave him. He was very protective of them and loved to spoil them rotten. Kenneth was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be very missed.Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Kriser and his brother, Ernest Lepard.Kenneth is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Lepard; his sons, Kenny Lepard (Stephanie), Benjamin Lepard, Josh Lepard (Kristy); grandchildren, Erin Lepard, Colton Lepard, Lily Lepard, Logan Lepard, Jase Lepard; sisters, Edna Fields, Barbara Lepard, Clara Cornielus (Bud); and his brothers, Issac Lepard, Ricky Lepard (Nancy), and Gary Lepard (Ona).