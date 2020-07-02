Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family



1956 – 2020



Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Solley, age 63, resident of Stanton, Tennessee, and husband of Tina Marie Pittman Solley, departed this life Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Kenny was born on October 23, 1956, in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Walter Franklin Solley and Virginia Louise Crutcher Solley. He received his education in Mulberry, Arkansas, and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married on February 8, 2004, to the former Tina Marie Pittman and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Kenny enjoyed riding motorcycles, riding four-wheelers, riding horses, and special times with his grandchildren.



Mr. Solley is survived by his wife of 16 years, Tina Marie Solley of Stanton, TN; his daughter, Sierra Solley (Robert Gafford) of Biloxi, MS; his stepdaughter, Amy Geary (Michael) of Burlison, TN; two stepsons, David Anthony of Mason, TN and Adam Anthony (Hunter Simpson) of Brighton, TN; his sister, Brenda Marbry (Gene) of Arlington, TN; four brothers, Mike Solley (Brenda) of Stanton, TN, David Solley (Anita) of Gallaway, TN, Roger Solley (Loretta) of Mason, TN and Karl Solley of Arlington, TN; and nine grandchildren.



Funeral Services for Mr. Solley will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jimmy Vandergrift, pastor of First Baptist Church in Mason, Tennessee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Solley will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Gafford, Adam Solley, Aden Solley, Adam Anthony, David Anthony, Steven Marbry, and Cody Laughter.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Kenny Solley1956 – 2020Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Solley, age 63, resident of Stanton, Tennessee, and husband of Tina Marie Pittman Solley, departed this life Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Kenny was born on October 23, 1956, in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Walter Franklin Solley and Virginia Louise Crutcher Solley. He received his education in Mulberry, Arkansas, and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married on February 8, 2004, to the former Tina Marie Pittman and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Kenny enjoyed riding motorcycles, riding four-wheelers, riding horses, and special times with his grandchildren.Mr. Solley is survived by his wife of 16 years, Tina Marie Solley of Stanton, TN; his daughter, Sierra Solley (Robert Gafford) of Biloxi, MS; his stepdaughter, Amy Geary (Michael) of Burlison, TN; two stepsons, David Anthony of Mason, TN and Adam Anthony (Hunter Simpson) of Brighton, TN; his sister, Brenda Marbry (Gene) of Arlington, TN; four brothers, Mike Solley (Brenda) of Stanton, TN, David Solley (Anita) of Gallaway, TN, Roger Solley (Loretta) of Mason, TN and Karl Solley of Arlington, TN; and nine grandchildren.Funeral Services for Mr. Solley will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jimmy Vandergrift, pastor of First Baptist Church in Mason, Tennessee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Solley will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Gafford, Adam Solley, Aden Solley, Adam Anthony, David Anthony, Steven Marbry, and Cody Laughter.The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store