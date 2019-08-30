|
|
|
Dr. Kenneth Owen King, 87, died Tuesday at The Village of Germantown after a long illness. Born in Louisville, MS to Elaine Owen King and Charles Ernest King, he leaves his daughter Angie Keesee (Lawrence), his son, Stephen King (Mary Howard) and his grandchildren, Daniel, Jace and Warner Wills King. He was predeceased by his wife, Joy.
A pioneer in implant dentistry, he presented research nationally and internationally. He worked to establish the American Academy of Implant Dentistry of which he became a Fellow. He was an Eagle Scout and practiced proper knot tying throughout his career. His pride in his work was rivaled only by his pride in having been an SAE at Ole Miss before graduating from University of Tennessee in Memphis. He attended the Sugar Bowl as an Ole Miss drummer despite the genetic challenge of being tone deaf, a gift he contributed to all but his granddaughter. His appreciation of music led to building speakers for a tube amplifier and a life-long pursuit to play the banjo and harmonica. He was a wonderful dancer. Acting on his profound love of waking at 4 a.m. to drive to Arkansas in the winter, he served several terms as local and state president of Ducks Unlimited. He turned to the two passions of his life: pool and photography, after being dissuaded by his father from running off with the circus. Hunting, flying and traveling afforded many opportunities to indulge in those affections.
The family thanks the staff and hospice at The Village for making him smile. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Ducks Unlimited.
Visitation will be at The Village of Germantown, Friday, 4-5 p.m. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 30, 2019