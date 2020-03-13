Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Markwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Markwell Jr.

Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Markwell Jr. Obituary
Kenneth W. Markwell, Jr., 96 years old of Memphis, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Mr. Markwell was born in Memphis, graduated from the University of Tennessee, 1952, and was a licensed Professional Civil Engineer.

Mr. Markwell served in the Army Air Force during WWII, as an aircraft maintenance officer.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers.
As President of Markwell and Hartz, Inc., he helped build many bridges and water sewage treatment plants across the Southeast. He retired in 2007.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 71 years, Helen Morris Markwell, two sons, Kenneth Markwell, III (Ellen) of Germantown, TN and Scott Neely Markwell (Cindy) of Roanoke, VA, and a daughter, Nancy Louise Markwell of Murrieta, CA. He has 6 grandchildren (Kenneth Christopher Markwell, IV, Austyn Swisher, Richard Anthony Markwell, Bryan Nikolaus Markwell, Monica Ford, and Leslie Gabb). He has 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Henderson, TX.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to a or Colonial Park United Methodist Church.

Canale Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -