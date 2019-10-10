|
Kermit "K.C" Cothran May, 92, of Memphis, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at NHC Nursing Home in Somerville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Jean May, daughters, Marta Vandall and Gynon Moore, eight brothers and three sisters. K.C. is survived by his daughter, Laura Nicastro (Tony), four grandchildren, April Jeffries (Thom), Heather Ray, Kaycee Jackson (Zack), Anthony Nicastro, and six loving great-grandchildren.
Mr. May, along with his twin brother, Kenneth, were born August 21, 1927, on the family farm in Marked Tree, Arkansas to George and Dora May. He loved to tell stories about growing up on the farm and how his brother was called, Fat, and he was called Slim. He served a short time in the United States Army, before joining Missouri-Pacific Railroad, where he retired after working for more than thirty years. After his retirement, he worked for Memphis Funeral Home. Mr. May was an active member of Bethel Grove Lodge, where he served as Worshipful Master, a member of the Scottish-Rite, and was a past Potentate for Al-Chymia Shrine. He was a member of Kensington Baptist Church and later joined Ridgeway Baptist Church. K.C. will always be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, quick wit, and his love of cornbread and buttermilk.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 10, 2019