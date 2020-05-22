Kevin Andrew Gallagher – aka Andy, Widget, Kevin the Democrat, the Lazy Wolf, and other colorful yet unmentionable names – died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after an epic, five-year duel with brain cancer. A champion of the underdog who has personally acquainted the dark shades of life, Kevin nonetheless was an optimistic adventurer, a funny and witty smart-aleck, a consummate idea-generator, a pursuer of knowledge and jack of most trades, and a loving, strong, and open-hearted father and husband who woke every day with a renewed sense of hope and genuine wonder about the world.



Kevin had a winning record as a political strategist, working primarily with Democratic candidates and progressive causes throughout the South. As Congressman Steve Cohen noted in the Congressional Record for January 24, 2020: "A masterful public relations and government relations consultant, Kevin was my campaign manager and put together a great team for my election victory for Congress in 2006." Kevin also worked on A C Wharton's first campaign for Shelby County Mayor, later serving as his director of public affairs. He was appointed to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth by Governor Don Sundquist, served on the Center City Commission, and on the boards of the Memphis Redbirds, the Riverfront Development Corporation, and the National Ornamental Metal Museum.



Kevin was a devoted blacksmith, mostly working in architectural design, and loved the heat, dirt, and tools of the forge. After Hurricane Katrina, he traveled regularly to New Orleans to complete restorative work on the metal fences and gates of the Garden District. Kevin's favorite times in his career were when he could work a campaign during the summer and fall, and then blacksmith over the winter and spring when he "was tired of talking to people and just wanted to beat on some metal."



Kevin was a tried and true "Memphian," although he spent many years of his childhood and adolescence growing up around the country. He graduated from Memphis Catholic High School in 1989 and, after an undergraduate period which he called "the 1990's," he received his bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis. He went on to earn two additional Master's degrees and complete the bulk of a Ph.D. in political rhetoric at the University of Memphis (a few days before he died, he said, "Please tell Dr. Stewart not to expect my dissertation anytime soon.").



Kevin was also renowned for his love, skills, and messy creativity in the kitchen. He was rarely happier than when he had the opportunity to put out a big meal for lots of friends, using everything but the kitchen sink. In January 2020 he self-published, "Always Have a Chicken: A Cookbook for My Kids," which includes 75 original, family, and favorite recipes from his kitchen. He was a huge fan of Chef Paul Prudhomme and signed his cookbooks with "Uncle Paul's" catchphrase: "Good Cooking, Good Eating, Good Loving." In addition to cooking, he also loved sailing, The Hobbit, Monty Python, wearing hats, collecting books, playing chess, telling dirty jokes, and retelling the tall tales of "Reginald Smithington Smythe." He saw himself as a "lazy wolf" who would spring into defense if his pack was threatened, but mostly preferred to lay around and have his belly rubbed.



Finally, Kevin was a spiritual atheist who always found ironic humor in the fact that he married a Christian pastor. He volunteered at many churches throughout his life, and was the kind of atheist who would drive the van for mission trips, cook for church potlucks, and every now and then attend worship – while sitting in the balcony, listening to what he wanted to hear. He found joy in the fact that the blood in his veins was created by the iron of dying stars, and that when he himself died every atom that comprised his body would still be in existence in this world, "just in a different form."



Kevin took delight in his family and friends and will be deeply missed by his wife Stacy Smith; his children Clayton Stone, Molly Gallagher, and Spencer Gallagher; their mothers, Stephanie Schefano and Terry Gallagher; his mother Carolyn Gallagher; his stepmother Rita Gallagher; his siblings Joey Burke, Aaron Gallagher, and Andy Gallagher; his in-laws Jim and Kathy Smith; too many aunts, uncles, cousins, and kin to count; and a wide assortment of Democrats, blacksmiths, "Friends of Bill," and many other friends, colleagues, and reprobates. His father and namesake, Kevin James Gallagher, died in 2010.



A "Celebration of the Life and Antics of Kevin Gallagher," with over 150 of Kevin's friends and family in attendance, was held on January 19, 2020, at sunset on the grounds of the National Ornamental Metal Museum. A private family service will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family request donations to the National Ornamental Metal Museum in Kevin's memory.



"As long as the sun rises, we have another day to try again. And if the sun doesn't rise, we all have bigger problems."

"I had a full and joyous life. I believe the universe and world are wondrous places that can fill any life with adventure. I hope I passed that sense of joy and wonder to those around me."

– Kevin Andrew Gallagher, 1971-2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store