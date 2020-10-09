Kevin L. Gunder

1959 – 2020

Kevin L. Gunder, age 61, resident of Bartlett, TN, and husband of Paulette Mastin-Gunder, departed this life due to heart failure on Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, AL. He was on vacation in Gulf Shores, AL, when he became ill.Kevin was born and raised in Columbus, OH, the son of the late John and Mildred (Gladman) Gunder. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Mastin-Gunder of Bartlett, TN, his brother, John Gunder and his sister, Sheryl (Gunder) Specht of Newark, OH. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren: Christian Gunder (spouse, Susan) and their children, Hunter Carlisle, Olivia Gunder and Charleigh Gunder, of Ledbetter, KY, Heather Gunder Jackson (spouse Terry) and their children, Courtney Spees and Katelynn Jackson, of Ledbetter, KY, Melissa Gunder Meyers and her children, Danielle, Alexis, Aleena and Quentin, of Delaware, OH, Jonathan Gunder (spouse, Danielle) and their children, Avery and Jenevieve, of Columbus, OH, Kelsie Mastin Allen (spouse, Matthew), of Bartlett, TN, Morgan Mastin of Bartlett, TN and Rebekah Mastin of Bartlett, TN, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Kevin received his degree in Architecture from The Ohio State University and was a brilliant architect and master furniture/cabinet maker. He enjoyed working in his shop on furniture pieces, designing and building homes, and working on home remodels. Since his medical retirement in 2014, he enjoyed working around their home on improvement projects, watching Ohio State football games, and spending time with his wife at their beach condo in Gulf Shores, AL. Kevin's favorite saying was "Life is short, eat the Little Debbie". He will be dearly missed.Pallbearers for the Funeral Service will be Christian Gunder, Jonathan Gunder, Hunter Carlisle, Quentin Meyers, Matthew Allen, Sam Allen, CJ Starnes, and James Kellum. Honorary Pallbearer is Terry Jackson.