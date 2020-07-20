Or Copy this URL to Share

1963 – 2020



Kim Edward Weaver, age 56, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Janet Weaver, departed this life Sunday evening, July 12, 2020.



Kim was born September 27, 1963 in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Charles E. Weaver and Peggy Ann Jackson Weaver. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and was married March 9, 1985 to the former Janet Atkins. He had been a resident of Fayette County for the past 36 years and was employed in the trucking industry for 16 years, most recently for Boggs Transport, LLC.



Kim was a member of Morris Memorial Baptist Church in Moscow and enjoyed traveling, water skiing, camping, riding motorcycles and hanging out with his family and friends. He treated his family's friends as if they were his own family and had a love for older cars, especially Volkswagens.



Mr. Weaver leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Janet Atkins Weaver of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Jessica Ferge (Jim Bob) of Whiteville, TN and Kimberly Bobbitt (Chris) of Oakland, TN; his son, Wayne Beckett (Jennifer) of Palm Coast, FL; two brothers, Mike Weaver (Rebecca) of Newton, GA and Brett Weaver (Denise) of Collierville, TN; ten grandchildren, Ashleigh Beesley, Hailey Duke, Madison Scott, Zeke Beckett, Zoey Beckett, Jared Ferge, Hunter Oliver, Autumn Oliver, Cadence Bobbitt and Blake Bobbitt; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree Beesley and Raelynn Beasley.



Funeral Services for Mr. Weaver were held at 1 P.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mark Duggin officiating. Personal remarks were given by Bro. Bryan Morris. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Thomas Elrod, Kevin Weaver, Pete Mayer, Eddie Sumner, Phillip Murray, William Cossar and Gary Oliver.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Morris Memorial Baptist Church, 130 3rd Avenue, Moscow, TN 38057.



