Kim Collier Dowling of Bartlett, Tennessee passed on March 12, 2020.
Kim Ellen Collier was born on March 30, 1967, the daughter of Mary and Don Collier. She graduated from Bartlett High School, followed by Christian Brothers University. Kim then attended the University Tennessee Center for Health Sciences, specializing in physical therapy.
After college, Kim married the love of her life, Tom Dowling. They are lifelong residents of Bartlett and "hometown proud."
Kim was an enthusiastic physical therapist at St. Francis Hospital, at both the Park and Bartlett locations. She loved helping people and was always happy to share her knowledge with friends and family.
Kim will best be remembered by her deep devotion to her family. She adored her husband and children. She was a caring daughter. Kim cherished the relationships with her many relatives and in-laws. She could be counted on to listen and to give supportive advice.
In addition to her family, Kim was devoted to her friends. She could find a connection with anyone in any setting and wanted everyone to feel included. She loved to share recipes, stories, jokes and, above all, laughter.
Kim's passions included her family, her pets, reading, scrapbooking, sports (particularly the University of Tennessee) and decorating her home for every holiday. She particularly enjoyed cooking and entertaining.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Tom; son Connor Dowling; daughter Kelsey Dowling; parents Mary and Don Collier; and brother Donald Collier, Jr. (Kimberly).
The family will hold a private service, and a celebration of Kim's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN; 38105.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 16, 2020