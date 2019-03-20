Resources More Obituaries for Kimberly Parnell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kimberly Anne Parnell

Obituary Flowers Kimberly Anne Parnell, age 39, walked into the arms of Jesus at 2:45 A.M., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a long, debilitating illness. She was surrounded by her loving parents and sister when she drew her last breath here on earth.



Kimberly was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Concord Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. Kimberly loved her family and friends, and she was the world's greatest Harry Potter fan. Her favorite pastimes were watching movies, cooking with Momma, typing recipes, and volunteering at the Memphis Zoo. She loved to celebrate birthdays and holidays with family and friends. She also loved animals, flowers, and bright and beautiful colors (especially purple and green).



Kimberly is survived by her parents, Bill and Debbie Parnell, her sister, Wendy Blankenship (Chad), her nephew, Aaron Blankenship, and her grandmother, Lee Parnell. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including her buddy, Lavonya Warren who loved and cared for her unconditionally to the end.



Kimberly is predeceased by her grandparents, Reid and Frances Russell Parnell, Waymon and Ruby Sandusky Thompson Murphy and Roy Murphy, her aunt, Susan Thompson Parnell, and her uncles, Gary Thompson and Jerry Tatum.



The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses, PCAs and other medical staff who provided great care to Kimberly throughout many years.



Services for Kimberly will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery at Collierville. A visitation for Kimberly will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - West Chapel at Oakland.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of Kimberly to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539-7241.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 20, 2019