Kwasi L. Johnson, 45, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Memphis, TN.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am. Funeral 11 am. Both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial New Park Cemetery.
He leaves his mother, Hazel Johnson, father, George Hayes, grandmother, Princella Hayes, wife, Jana Johnson, three sons, Kwasi Johnson, Jr., Nasir Johnson, Keion Johnson, daughter, Jayneya Johnson, sisters, Danita Hayes, Brittney Hayes, brothers, Mario Johnson, Marcus Hayes, George Hayes, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friend.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 3, 2020