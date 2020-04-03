Home

Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Kwasi L. Johnson

Kwasi L. Johnson, 45, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Memphis, TN.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am. Funeral 11 am. Both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial New Park Cemetery.

He leaves his mother, Hazel Johnson, father, George Hayes, grandmother, Princella Hayes, wife, Jana Johnson, three sons, Kwasi Johnson, Jr., Nasir Johnson, Keion Johnson, daughter, Jayneya Johnson, sisters, Danita Hayes, Brittney Hayes, brothers, Mario Johnson, Marcus Hayes, George Hayes, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friend.

Joe Ford Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 3, 2020
