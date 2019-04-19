Resources More Obituaries for LaFaye Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaFaye (Blackwood) Hill

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers LaFaye Blackwood Hill, born September 16, 1937, in Lepanto, AR, gracefully entered Heaven on April 18, 2019 surrounded by her blessed children, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law.



"Her children respect and bless her; her husband joins in with words of praise: 'Many women have done wonderful things, but you've outclassed them all!'" - Proverbs 31:25 (MSG)



She is survived by her children: Jerome "Jeb" Buford Hill, Jr. (Debbie) of Germantown, TN; Jon Judson Hill (Jennifer) of Lakeland, TN; and Amy Hill Bethea (Jay) of Bartlett, TN. Also, by six grandchildren: Charles "CJ" Jerome Hill, Chesney Hyde Bethea, Emma Cathryn Bethea, Benjamin Walker Hill, Sarah Elizabeth Hill, and Walter "Walt" Charles Hill; her sister, Patsy Ruth McClain of Lepanto, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews who adored her and her home cooking!



She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 48 years, Jerome "Diz" Buford Hill, Sr., as well as her parents, Elbert Ross and Thelma Hyde Blackwood, and sisters: Freda Armor and Martha Sue Ford.



Services are as follows on Saturday, April 20, 2019:



Highland Church of Christ (Chapel)

400 N. Houston Levee Rd (Cordova, TN)

10:00a Visitation

11:00a Service



Graveside service to follow at Memorial Park Cemetary, 5668 Poplar (Memphis, TN)



Flowers or memorials to:

Childrens's Homes, Inc (Paragould, AR)

Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 19, 2019