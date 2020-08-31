Lance Gregory Zitron left the stage of life unexpectedly, early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at the age of 51.



Lance will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his fans, as well as his many family members, including his wife, Christine Perone, his father, Stanley Zitron, siblings, Jeffrey (Nicole) Zitron, Dana (Jeff) Gross, Heidi (Julius) Bloomston, along with his eight adoring nieces and nephews. Lance was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Brog Zitron, of blessed memory.



Lance was born and raised in Memphis, lived in the Bronx, but his heart was always on the stage. A triple threat entertainer, as a singer, actor and comedian, he will be remembered as the band leader of the NY based swing band, Stomp Society. Lance's charisma lit up the room in the presence of any audience, regardless of size. He delighted children with his impressions, comforted the elderly by crooning jazz standards, and his every life experience he told in rich and hysterical stories.

