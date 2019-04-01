Resources More Obituaries for Lance Terwilleger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lance Terwilleger

Obituary Flowers Lance Terwilleger passed away on Friday, March 30 at the age of 58.



Lance was a proud father to his two children, Garrett and Georgia, who he referred to with many loving nicknames.



He was a retired firefighter and saved countless lives. Even in retirement, he saved a stranger shortly before his death.



Lance was an avid fisherman and spent his last day on the water.



Lance also loved music. Being with Lance always involved listening to music, memories of concerts, and---if he was lucky---a bit of playing the guitar.



The people and things Lance loved, he loved intensely. He had a big heart and an exuberant spirit. He will be sorely missed.



Lance was preceded in death by his father, Glen. Until the time of his death, he was the caretaker of his mother, Jeanette. He is also survived by his children Garrett and Georgia, his brother Bret (Peggy); and nephews, Brock and Wesley.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation TNWF.org.



Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, April 4th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133. Services will follow at 2:00pm.