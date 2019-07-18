Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for Lancelot Minor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lancelot Longstreet Minor III

1949 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lancelot Longstreet Minor, III, 70, died Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife & children.



Born March 17, 1949, Lance was a life-long Memphian. He graduated from Memphis University School in 1969 and graduated from his beloved University of Mississippi in 1973. At Ole Miss, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity & played on the tennis team. He continued to enjoy playing tennis for many more years.



Lance began his law career in Memphis in 1977 after graduating from Memphis State University Law School. He was a partner with Bourland, Heflin, Alvarez, Minor, and Matthews firm where he continued to practice law until earlier this year. Lance was a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation, a Super Lawyer, and Best Lawyers in America award winner.



As an active member & elder at First Evangelical Church, Lance's love for his Lord & Savior was evident to all who encountered him. His life was centered on the certainty of God's love & grace for him, and from that flowed loving service to others. Lance was a member of the Downtown Memphis Rotary Club, the University Club of Memphis, and the Christian Legal Society. Above all, Lance was a loving husband, father & a devoted friend to so many. He will be dearly missed.



Lance is preceded in death by his parents, Lancelot Longstreet Minor, Jr. & Golda DeCell Minor. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Walt Minor; his children: Lancelot Longstreet Minor, IV (Margot), Ruth Minor Seaton (Andy), Mary Lynn Minor Ritchey (James), Sarah Holmes Minor, and Elizabeth Bragg Minor (fiancé Whit Emerson); and two sisters, Lucy Minor Glasebrook (Dick), and Sally Minor Cook.



A graveside burial service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery Friday, July 19 at 2 pm.



A Memorial Service will be held at First Evangelical Church Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow at the church.



The family requests memorials be given to Christ Community Church (715 St. Paul Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126) or to First Evangelical Church (735 Ridgelake Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38120). Published in The Daily Memphian on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries