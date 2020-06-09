Lara Cummings, 92, of Piperton, retired homemaker, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, with her family by her side.



Lara was born in Russellville, Al in 1928 to William Austin Scott & Claudia Scott. She called Alabama home until she married Hershell Cummings in 1949. In 1950, Lara and Hershell moved to Memphis to begin their life together. They had two children Bobby Cummings (Cheryl) and Shirley Carlisle. She leaves five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hershell Cummings.



To her children, she was "Mother". Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her "Granny" and to her brothers, sisters, and close friends she was always "Sis". Lara was a very loving and caring person to her friends and family. Lara was a devout Christian and walked with God every day of her life.



Visitation for Mrs. Cummings will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park South Woods cemetery.



"God looked around his garden and found an empty space. He looked upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. His garden must be beautiful because he only takes the best."



