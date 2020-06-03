Larry Allen Maxwell, 71, a loving Husband and Daddy passed away at his home in Cordova, Tennessee on June 1, 2020. He was born October 9, 1948 in Bloomington, Illinois to Howard and Elaine Maxwell. His career started in high school and continued for 50 years in the automotive industry. He retired from Vista-Pro after working in several states s the Director of Distribution in 2013. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, family beach trips, spending time with his four-legged children and taking care of his home and yard.
He is predeceased by his parents, Howard and Elaine Maxwell.
Larry is survived by his wife Cathy Norrell Maxwell and his children Laurie Maxwell Nolan (Daniel), Cheryl Maxwell Rhoads (Charles), John Michael Norrell, (Darren), and Jenny Maxwell Lawson (Craig), 6 grandchildren and his sister Susan Maxwell Kidwell, (Mark).
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, on Friday, June 5, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH. 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 3, 2020.