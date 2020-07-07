Larry Dean Bostick, 67, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



He served his country honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Midway. While serving his country he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.



Larry was a man who lived a life that honored Jesus. He taught his kids that Jesus was the most important thing in the world. Larry loved to garden, camp, hunt, fish, and he especially loved to cook. He spent many summers tubing down the rivers in Gatlinburg with his children all the while teaching them about life. Larry loved spending time with his 5 grandchildren and watching them grow.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Bobbie Bostick. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Antoinette "Toni" Bostick; four children, Brandalyn Ellis (Brandy), Susan Alexander, Daniel Bostick (Tim), Amy Houston, and a niece, Sarah Quinn. Larry also leaves behind five grandchildren, Laura Ellis, Benjamin Ellis, Jenna Alexander, Andrew Alexander, and Declan Houston.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, Ms 38654. A catered reception will be held following the service at Brantley. A graveside burial and prayer will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:15 am at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store