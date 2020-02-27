|
Larry R. Walker, 74, of Cordova, TN passed away February 25, 2020.
Larry was born in Ouachita, AR to the late Richard and Lennie Walker. He moved to Memphis in 1978 and was a longtime employee from 1967 to 1984 of Taggert Campbell, Inc. He started out as Director of Bread Sales and worked his way up as President. In 1984 he became the Vice President of Shoney's South and in 1990 he became a Perkins Restaurant Franchisee. He's been a longtime supporter of the Memphis Tigers Golf Team and the Memphis Tigers Basketball Team. Larry was a Director in the Southern Golf Association and a USGA Golf Official. He's been a member of the Colonial Country Club since 1978 and a St. Jude contributor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lennie Walker; his brother, Bill Walker; and his son in law, Rich Bachmann.
Larry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deborah Walker; his daughter, Lowrie Bachmann; son, Allen Walker (Amy); his step-sons, Brian Williams (Hollie), Brent Williams (Debra); grandchildren, Megan Evans (Grant), Zachary Bachmann, AJ Walker, Kaylee Williams, Allie Walker, Cameron Williams, Chase Williams; and a great-grandson, Aiden Evans.
A private family funeral is scheduled.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 27, 2020