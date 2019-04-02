Resources More Obituaries for Larry Teroy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Rondal Teroy Sr.

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Larry Rondal Teroy, Sr., 71, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the VA Medical Center of Memphis.



Born May 3, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Rondal & Lois French Teroy, Larry was a boy who loved to be outdoors. He helped his grandparents on their cotton farm, driving the tractors, riding in the back of the trucks, and playing with his sisters and others. He graduated from Germantown High School, class of 1966, before entering the U.S. Army that December. Returning from the Army he worked for the Commercial Appeal as a Circulation Manager. He loved to fish at the 'Hatchie River with his brother-in-law, camping, outdoor events in the Memphis area, and anything else that involved time with family and friends.



His legacy is lived on by his children Christi Lee (Andrew) Balzarini, Larry Rondal (Trayci) Teroy, Jr., Eva Celeste Teroy; his sisters Linda Chapman and Cheryl (Andy) Santucci; seven grandchildren; lifelong companion Allee Teroy Webb; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will take place in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



The family asks for any memorials in Larry's honor be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans Association.