Latoya Lashae Tate, 35 passed February 6, 2020.
Visitation, Friday, February 21, 2020, 4-6 pm at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 am at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church 290 Tillman Street. Burial New Park Cemetery.
She leaves her daughter, Skylar Tate Reed, sons, Victor Arnold, III, Robert Tucker, Jr., Rashad Tate Tucker, mother Willena Izetta Tate, father Louis Edward-Tate, Sr., sister, Latricia Denise Williams, brother, Louis Edward Tate, III., grandmother, Pricilla Tate, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 10, 2020