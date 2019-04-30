Resources More Obituaries for Laura Hepburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laura Jane Hepburn

Obituary Flowers Laura Jane Hepburn, 70, passed away on April 27, 2019.



She retired from the Memphis Internal Revenue Service in 2018 with more than 45 years of service and was an active member of Crossroads Church in Southaven, Mississippi.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Howard Hepburn, Jr., and her parents, Glenn and Laura Whitt Holder.



She is survived by a sister, Glenda (Ronnie) Carter; nephew, Ronnie Craig Carter; aunt, Doris Ann Elliott of Memphis and several cousins.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, the family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Hepburn may be offered to , the or to the . Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 30, 2019