Laura Barton Kimbro, age 70, went to be home with her heavenly Father after she passed away peacefully at her home in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee to Wilson and Lola Barton.
Laura is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff Kimbro, her sons, Jeff and Barton, her daughter, Katie, her daughter in law, Sarah, and her grandson, Elias. She was the proudest grandma on earth! In addition to her immediate family, she is also survived by her brother, Wilson Barton II, and her sister Caroline Whittle.
She will be remembered for her deep love for her husband, her family, and her even deeper love for her Savior, Christ Jesus. Laura was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and the Sojourners congregational community. Her family, church family, and friends will cherish their memories of her kindness, love for others, sense of humor, and laughter.
While her family mourns, they mourn as those with hope! "For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him" (1 Thess. 4:14)
Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, Mrs. Kimbro will be interred privately at Memorial Park Cemetery. Plans for a memorial at Laura's home church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to St. Jude and Le Bonheur.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020