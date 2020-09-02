Marie Fortune

1932 – 2020

, age 88, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Joseph Raymond Fortune, departed this life Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.Marie was born February 5, 1932 in Tipton County, Tennessee to Robert Vince Hardee, Sr. and Jennie Lynn Prosser Hardee. She received her education in the Tipton County School System and was married in June of 1957 to Joseph Raymond Fortune. Marie was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville and was employed at The Troxel Company in Moscow on the assembly line for many years before her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed gardening and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mrs. Fortune is survived by her daughter, Vicky Lynn Fortune of Moscow, TN; two sons, Ricky Fortune of Moscow, TN and David Fortune of Williston, TN; four sisters, Lucille Holden of Whiteville, TN, Peggy Yarbro of Longtown, TN, Betty Culver of Somerville, TN and Diane Joyner of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren, James Young, Nick Fortune, Kelley Hampton and Jennifer Fortune; and eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Fortune who died March 23, 1993; her parents, Vince Hardee and Jennie Prosser Hardee Golightly; and five brothers, Robert Hardee, Tim Hardee, Wayne Golightly, Buck Golightly and Bill Golightly.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mike Culver, Brian Culver, Kevin Treadway, Robert Edward Holden, Larry Flynn and Ben Kolb.