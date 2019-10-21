|
Lawrence Darrel Beard, 85, died at home October 18 in Collierville, TN after an extended illness. He was born in Poolville, MS in Union County, November 2, 1933 to Isaac Lawrence Beard and Laverne Messer Beard. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Rebecca Beard Whitehead, and a granddaughter Elizabeth Grace Whitehead. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rebecca Miller Beard (Becky); son Larry and wife Carla, son Jeff and wife Tina; son-in-law Tim Whitehead, and six grandchildren, Mallory, Lydia, Matthew, John, Emily, and Caroline.
Lawrence was an army veteran during the Korean war and served in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. After his honorable discharge, he was employed by Bell South as a lineman. He continued his career in building maintenance and retired after 38 years as their senior HVAC technician. He was a Master Mason, completed the Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. Lawrence and Becky were charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and drag racing his 1959 Corvette before starting a family. He was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan.
The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24 from 1:30-3:30. Funeral services will be held in the Fireside Chapel at 3:30. Friends and family are invited to a reception at his home in Collierville following the funeral. Visitation will also be held Friday, October 25 from 11-1 at United Funeral Home followed by a veteran's graveside service at the adjacent Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, MS.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2019