Lawrence "Ghoo-Goo" Reedus died peacefully March 29, 2020, in Memphis, TN at the age of 82.
Lawrence is survived by children, Kevin (Ernestine) West of Memphis, TN, Carol Reedus, Birmingham, AL and Charles (Shantrece) Reedus of Chelsea, AL; grandchildren, Andrew Burks of Panama City, FL, Andrea Burks of Memphis, TN, Nikki West of Nashville, TN, Jalen Reedus of Raleigh, NC and Jarrod Reedus of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Brandon (BJ) Palmer, Jr., Amari Burks of Memphis, TN and sister, Joan Elaine Stewart of Portage, IN; two aunts, Anna Cox of Milwaukee, WI and Sadie Gray of Hammond, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special acknowledgments to those men that he served with on the Gary Fire Department, Inspiring Creative Living, LLC, Memphis, TN, Methodist Hospital North & South, Memphis, TN, and Ava Maria Assisted Living in Memphis, TN.
He is preceded in death by parents, William and Beatrice Reedus, brothers, Robert W. Reedus and Lee A. Reedus and sister, Shirley Arrington. Lawrence was born on June 5, 1937, in Gary, IN, to William & Beatrice Reedus. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956 and lettered in football and basketball and after graduating went on to attend Manchester College where he also played football. He later married Mary Ann Canty in 1963 and to this union, two children were born.
Lawrence found his calling as a career fireman for the Gary Fire Department serving the city for over twenty years. His leadership and political interest led him to obtain a union for fellow firefighters and he became the first African American president for the Gary Firefighters Association IAFF Local 359. He later moved to Memphis, TN and has been a resident for about seven years.
Lawrence was accomplished at cooking and loved cooking meals for the fireman and later became known as the BBQ man. Ghoo-Goo, as he was affectionately known, opened a business Ribs on the Run in Gary, Indiana and had customers coming from all over to get his famous BBQ. His talents have been transferred to his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lawrence loved sports and was a coach for the Pop Warner Gary Steelers for many years. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert Lowery who helped to influence and mentor his Christian faith.
A private service will take place in Memphis, TN. A memorial tribute of his life and legacy will take place at a later date in his hometown of Gary, IN.
We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time in our country.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Lawrence Reedus to the following: Methodist Hospice Residence 6416 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119, Gary Firefighters Association IAFF Local 359, PO Box 64748 Gary, IN 46401 and LNL Foundation, Inc. at [email protected].
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 3, 2020