, 83, of Arlington, TN passed away August 31st, 2020.He was born to the late Glen Sewell and Evelyn McGill on November 19th, 1936 in Memphis, TN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2 sisters; and 1 brother.Lawrence is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pamela Sewell; his children, Mike Sewell (Karlaa), Lori Roach (Rusty), Diane Wyatt (Mike), Beth Evans (Tony), Shane Talley, Jackie Patton (Shawn); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.