1/1
Lawrence Thomas Sewell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Thomas Sewell, 83, of Arlington, TN passed away August 31st, 2020.

He was born to the late Glen Sewell and Evelyn McGill on November 19th, 1936 in Memphis, TN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2 sisters; and 1 brother.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pamela Sewell; his children, Mike Sewell (Karlaa), Lori Roach (Rusty), Diane Wyatt (Mike), Beth Evans (Tony), Shane Talley, Jackie Patton (Shawn); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Sunday, September 6th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved