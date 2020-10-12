Lee Ann Cherry
, age 59, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the younger daughter of Carolyn & Cecil Haggard Cherry and is survived by her sister, Ava Lynn Cherry.
Lee attended South Park & Goodlett Elementary Schools where she performed in school plays. She was recognized for perfect attendance at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
As an avid Memphis Grizzlies fan, Lee attended Tip-Off Luncheons for many years, meeting her favorite players such as Marc Gasol, Mike Conley & Zach Randolph. She attended at least one game every season & watched the other 81 so she never missed a game. Even though the season was short this year, she adored Ja Morant & the next generation Grizzlies.
She also enjoyed cheering for Penny & University of Memphis Tigers basketball and football teams as well as the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers & Boston Celtics.
Lee adored her dog Missy, Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, U.S. Presidents, the British Royal Family (especially Princess Diana), her soap operas, the Game Show Network. and her buddy & caregiver, Linda. She was a special girl with a big heart and great sense of humor.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11 beginning at 1:00 PM with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A private, family burial will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Memphis Humane Society.