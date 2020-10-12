, age 59, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the younger daughter of Carolyn & Cecil Haggard Cherry and is survived by her sister, Ava Lynn Cherry.Lee attended South Park & Goodlett Elementary Schools where she performed in school plays. She was recognized for perfect attendance at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.As an avid Memphis Grizzlies fan, Lee attended Tip-Off Luncheons for many years, meeting her favorite players such as Marc Gasol, Mike Conley & Zach Randolph. She attended at least one game every season & watched the other 81 so she never missed a game. Even though the season was short this year, she adored Ja Morant & the next generation Grizzlies.She also enjoyed cheering for Penny & University of Memphis Tigers basketball and football teams as well as the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers & Boston Celtics.Lee adored her dog Missy, Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, U.S. Presidents, the British Royal Family (especially Princess Diana), her soap operas, the Game Show Network. and her buddy & caregiver, Linda. She was a special girl with a big heart and great sense of humor.