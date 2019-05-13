Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 388-5135 Resources More Obituaries for Lee-Ann Harrison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lee-Ann Harrison

Obituary Flowers Lee-Ann Harrison, 46, passed away on May 8th, 2019. She was born in Amaretto, Texas and was the daughter of Victor and Sandra Cook.



Lee-Ann is survived by her husband John Harrison, and her three daughters Chelsea, Alicia, and Bethany Jackson.



Her positive energy, strength, and kindness radiated with everything she did. She was extremely passionate about her career of over 25 years at Rising signs and loved to call it her second home. Lee-Ann was an independent, loving spirit full of ambition for life. She enjoyed to travel and experience new adventures with her family. Her most favorite place to travel was Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Lee-Ann strived to help those in need and made an impact on each person she came in contact with, especially when spreading the word of the Lord. She always put others before herself no matter what the circumstances. She was smart, sassy, loved to laugh and make people feel special. Lee-Ann was truly a remarkable woman of the Lord. Her beautiful soul made the world a brighter and better place.



Lee-Ann was loved and adored by so many people. What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes parts of us, may love be what you remember most. This is not goodbye, we will meet again. God wanted you home with him. Until our paths cross again we will forever keep Lee-Ann close in our hearts.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A catered reception will follow, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home reception area.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Harrison family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries