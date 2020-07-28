Lee Narlin Messer, 89, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the VA Home in Oxford, MS.



He was born on March 22 1931 to the late Lee and Pearl Messer in New Albany, MS. After High School, Lee enlisted in the Air Force and later worked for the city of Memphis Fire Department for 25 years. He retired in 1986 and enjoyed spending time with his wife and working in his yard. Before going into the VA Home, Lee resided in Olive Branch with his wife.



He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Jimmie Nell Howell Messer.



A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery with James Arnold Officiating.

