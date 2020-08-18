stepped into glory on August 14, 2020 from complications of ALS disease. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints (Psalm 116:15). All who knew her would agree she was a precious child to her Lord who showed His mercy by calling her home.Lelaine grew up in Nashville, TN, attended Hillsboro High School and came to Memphis in 1962 to attend college at Memphis State University. It was there that she met the love of her life, Tommy Cleaves, married, had three beautiful daughters, and lived a full life. She was a faithful loving wife, wonderful caring Mother, and adored her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. After raising her children she obtained her degree in Computer Accounting and enjoyed several jobs over the years. Most recently she was employed by Gould's Day Spa & Salon in Cordova, TN for 13 years. Lelaine loved traveling with her friends, reading, was an avid history buff, and loved watching old movies. She attended Bellevue Baptist Church and enjoyed her membership in the Faye Hardy women's Sunday school class. She loved studying God's word and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She prepared for retirement by joining WOW, Women of Wealth Investment Club. She enjoyed learning to invest and served in many capacities but was mainly appreciated for her many years serving as Treasurer. Spending time with her family was a priority all of her life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Cleaves (Tommy) of Bartlett, TN, father, John David Richbourg of Nashville, mother, Lillian Demme Richbourg of NYC, New York, stepmother, Margaret Wesson Richbourg of Nashville, TN, brother, John David Richbourg, Jr., (Johnny) of Nashville, TN, brother-in-law, Jim Baldassarre of Boynton Beach, FL, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nolen W. and Mary Nell Cleaves of Bartlett, TN.She leaves behind her three daughters, Leslie Cleaves Kuntzman (Robert) of Eads, TN, Jennifer Cleaves of Cordova, TN, Crissy Cleaves Starratt (Chas) of Memphis, TN, six grandchildren, Jessica Kuntzman Welzel of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary Madison Kuntzman Wells (Cameron) of Germantown, TN, Savanah Kuntzman Tashie (Hal) of Germantown, TN, Robert Christopher Kuntzman, II (RJ) and Cross Nathaniel Kuntzman, both of Eads, TN, and Hudson Charles Starratt of Memphis, TN. Seven great-grandchildren, Vivian and Maverick Welzel, Poppy and Shepherd Wells, Constantine, Ruthie Lou, and Calix Tashie. Her sisters, Ellen Richbroug Baldassarre of Boynton Beach, FL, Patty Kirby Knight (Tom) of Nashville, TN, Sister-in-law, Bonnie Cleaves Dumas (Bill) of Mountain View, AR, brothers Claude Mattison Richbourg (Matt) of Allentown, PA, and Barry Kirby (Susan) of Nashville, TN. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.