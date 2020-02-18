Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Resources
More Obituaries for Lemonte Brown, Jr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lemonte Creston Brown, Jr

Send Flowers
Lemonte Creston Brown, Jr Obituary
Lemonte Creston Brown, Jr 41, passed February 15, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 until 1 p m, Funeral 1 p m, both at Freedom Baptist Church 4720 Boeingshire Drive 38116.

He leaves his wife, Tenisha Brown, daughters, Akilia Brown, Aliyia Brown, D'Angela Brown, Lemonica Brown, Cedonnia Brown, sons, Tavion Brown, Lemonte C. Brown, III, father, Lemonte C. Brown, Sr., Sisters,Jessica Brown, Shaketta Brown, Demya Carruthers, brother Antonnio Smith, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lemonte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -