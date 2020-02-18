|
|
|
Lemonte Creston Brown, Jr 41, passed February 15, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
Visitation, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 until 1 p m, Funeral 1 p m, both at Freedom Baptist Church 4720 Boeingshire Drive 38116.
He leaves his wife, Tenisha Brown, daughters, Akilia Brown, Aliyia Brown, D'Angela Brown, Lemonica Brown, Cedonnia Brown, sons, Tavion Brown, Lemonte C. Brown, III, father, Lemonte C. Brown, Sr., Sisters,Jessica Brown, Shaketta Brown, Demya Carruthers, brother Antonnio Smith, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 18, 2020