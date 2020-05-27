Lena Brock Sides, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Southaven, MS.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Ola Box; thirteen siblings, and her first husband, William Brock, and then later her second husband, Jerry Sides.



Mrs. Lena is survived by two children, Donna Brett (Ernie) and Steve Brock, and a granddaughter, Becca Brock.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic a private graveside will be held at McKay Cemetery.

