Lena F. Shelton, 91, of Germantown, TN, passed away on March 5, 2019. She enjoyed gardening and most of all loved her family.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband Albert M Shelton, her son, L. Douglas Shelton, her granddaughter, April Shelton, and her siblings, Maryanne Ellis, Sarah Flint, Betty McGuire, and John Lansdale Jr.
She is survived by her granddaughter Stacy Williams, her grandson, Alex Shelton, and her great-grandson, Ryder Williams.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with a funeral service at 10 am, on March 13, 2019, all tobe held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 7, 2019
