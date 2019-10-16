|
Lenard Philip Hackel, 79, died over the weekend at his home. His death was sudden and unexpected.
Lenard leaves a sister, Roberta (Hackel) Manheim; brother-in-law Irv Tick, and nieces Jody Tick, Rebecca (Manheim) Baun, Heather (Manheim) York, Megan (Manheim) Latham, and a nephew, Louis Tick. Lenard had many wonderful cousins, three grandnieces and four grandnephews.
Born and raised in Memphis, Lenard was a lifelong resident and leaves many close friends and well-regarded colleagues.
Lenard attended Central High School, Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and then received his Juris Doctor from Memphis State University. After graduation from school, Lenard worked on civil rights for a social service organization. Lenard then went into private practice with the firm, Nicholson, Hackel and Nicholson and was also a civil servant for Shelby County. He was a member of the Tennessee and American Bar Associations.
Above all, Lenard loved his family, especially his sisters Roberta and Sara and always made it a priority to attend family holidays and celebrations
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, October 17th at Baron Hirsch Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 16, 2019