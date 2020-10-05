, age 84, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of the late Sarah A. Warf Fish, departed this life Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.Lennard was born March 7, 1936 in Bolivar, Tennessee, the son of James Monroe Fish and Ida Belle Duncan Fish. He served his country in the United States Army and was married January 27, 1957 to Sarah A. Warf Fish. He was employed as a trucking operator for Fayette County Public Works before his retirement and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.Mr. Fish is survived by two sisters, Gracie Kirby of Henderson, TN and Laura Warf (Jerry) of Henderson, TN; his brother, Franklin Fish (Peggy) of Bemis, TN; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah A. Warf Fish who died June 22, 2017; his parents, James and Ida Fish; his daughter, Debbie L. Fish Haase; three sons, Rickey E. Fish, Lawrence E. Fish and Larry E. Fish; and his brother, Euel Fish.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Will Johnson, Charles Ferge, Bob Pinner, Randy Freeman, Jesse Hayes and Raymond Perry.