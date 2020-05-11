Or Copy this URL to Share

1935 – 2020

Leona Jean "Jeanie" Briles Cookston, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and wife of the late Jon Anderson Cookston, departed this life Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.



Jeanie was born December 26, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of the late Worthie Harwood Briles and Leona Hays (Connally) Briles. She was the youngest of six and a proud Sister to three brothers who served and fraught in and returned safely from World War II.



She attended elementary and high school in the Poly area of Fort Worth and attended college at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She was a stay at home mom for her children and then was worked as an interior decorator for many years before her retirement. Jeanie was of the Christian faith and a member of Somerville First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and special times with her family.



Mrs. Cookston is survived by her daughter, Sherri Shelby (Philip) of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Madison Michelle Morris of Jackson, TN and Scott Gregory Morris of Jackson, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Anderson Cookston and her son-in-law, Michael Hiram Morris.



A private graveside service for Mrs. Cookston was held at the Somerville City Cemetery.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305, National HealthCare Center – Attention: Personal Items for Residents, 308 Lake Drive, Somerville, TN 38068 or National HealthCare Center – Attention: Joe Shelton for Geriatric Education Fund, 308 Lake Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.



