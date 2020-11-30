Leonard Crossett Stamper, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by his family in Collierville, TN. He was born on January 3, 1941 to the late Leo and Evelyn Stamper in Moscow, TN.



Crossett was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Malone, Becky Bridges, and a brother, Alvin Stamper. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Stamper; a son, Bodie Stamper; a brother, JT Stamper, and a niece, Frankie Mreen.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Collierville, TN 38017. A graveside service will follow at 1:45 pm at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4063 CR 3 Hickory Flat, MS 38633.



In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, "Building Fund", 1253 CR 1 Hickory Flat, MS 39633.

