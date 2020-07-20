LeRoy Herbert Clapp, 81 years old passed away on July 16th, 2020 after a long term battle with COPD and heart disease. He was born in Oakland, California on March 3rd, 1939, son of Joseph H. Clapp and Melba Odell Clapp, both of whom preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wilkins Private High School in San Francisco, California in 1957. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1957 until 1964. His service included overseas tour in Japan and Vietnam. LeRoy graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from the Herff School of Engineering.
A faithful Christian man, he leaves his wife Julia Pollard Clapp. They were married on September 17th, 1960. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Cassie (Kenny) Dresel, Cheri (Randy) LaDue and Gerald (Becky) Pollard along with greats Taylor Coker, Stephanie Dresel, Dustin Dresel, Bailey Pollard, Lily Pollard, and Cody Pollard. He also leaves an extended family of friends. LeRoy owned and operated DBH Distributors, Inc. for over 33 years, designing and selling parts and fluid air systems.
LeRoy loved water sports including swimming, water skiing, and scuba diving. He was an avid deer hunter and spent much of his time at his land in Hardeman County where he not only enjoyed hunting but also fishing and gardening. He loved ammunition engineering and worked on making bullets for target practice. Among other pass times, LeRoy and Julia would take long road trips all over the United States. He loved to drive and see our beautiful Country.
LeRoy was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Piedmont, California on June 30th, 1952. After returning from Vietnam in the spring of 1964, LeRoy joined Immanuel Lutheran Church and has remained a faithful member. He loved his church and his church family.
LeRoy loved to laugh and had a great big boisterous laugh that was infectious to all those within earshot. Giving to a fault, primarily time, he never rushed you out the door, always had time to give, and would give you the shirt off his back.
A graveside service will be at 9:00am on Tuesday, July 21st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6325 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN.
The family requests that donations be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, The Salvation Army, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.