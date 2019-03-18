Resources More Obituaries for Leslie Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie Dean Jones

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leslie Dean Jones, age 76, a resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, March 15, 2019 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.



Funeral Services for Mr. Jones will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment is scheduled for 9:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Visitation for Mr. Jones will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Leslie was born October 13, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Albert Dean Jones and Pauline Raines Pritchett Jones. He received his education at Memphis Tech High School and Memphis State University and was employed as a police officer in Somerville for a number of years. He was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith and was a Mason. Leslie served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War period and enjoyed fishing, watching television, riding horses, shooting and hunting deer.



Mr. Jones is survived by two sons, Albert Dean Jones, and wife, Ashley, of Bartlett, TN, Thomas Vernon Jones of Bolivar, TN; five grandchildren, Kyle Jones, Emma Grace Jones, Wiley Jones, Corey Jones, Stephen Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Reed Jones.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, 328 Massachusetts Ave, NE, Washington, D.C. 20002.



