Leslie L. Spengler passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease on the night of July 23, 2019 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family. Les is survived by his wife Diane, three children Brendan, Leia and Marianne and three grandchildren Liam, Evan and Rocco.
Les was born April 24, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio. He was raised by his mother Helen and his father Woodrow. As a child he had a pet crow named Jeff, which inspired a lifelong interest in birds and flight. He attended the University of Michigan, where he wrote for the official university humor magazine, The Gargoyle, and played cornet in the Michigan marching band. He traveled with the band to Pasadena, CA in 1965 and performed during half-time at the Michigan-Oregon State Rose Bowl game. In 1968 he earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and went to work for Douglas Aircraft, a subsidiary of McDonnell Douglas, in Long Beach, CA. He was involved in the flight testing and development of the YC-15 and DC-10 aircraft. In 1977 Les moved his family to Memphis, TN where he took an engineering job with Federal Express. His developmental operations management in the engineering department was a fundamental asset to the longevity of the company. Les was actively involved in his kids' music lessons, sports teams and education. He sang in the church choir and was active in the Michigan Alumni Club and the FedEx Retiree's Club.
Les enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, taking road trips with his family, traveling to Alaska and southern France with his wife, attending musicals at the Orpheum Theater and watching Michigan sports.
Visitation and mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. with reception following. Donations may be made to specialolympicsmem.org, memphishumane.org or alz.org/tn in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 2, 2019