Levin Bell Ellertson (1944-2020) passed away January 24, 2020, at her home in Memphis, TN.
She was born and raised in Memphis, TN and a graduate of White Station High School. She worked for South Central Bell and AT&T for 31 years in both Memphis and Birmingham, AL. Following retirement Levin was active in the Birmingham Humane Society, the Jefferson County Republican Party, The Salvation Army Auxiliary, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and was also a volunteer for Odyssey Hospice. She enjoyed exercising, reading, computer games and the beach.
Levin was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Stephen Marlow Ellertson and brother Clarke C. Bell.
She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth Kearney Howard (Tim), of Collierville, grandchildren, Matthew Howard (Cameron), of Madison, MS, Sarah Roberts (Samuel) of Memphis, TN, Zachary Howard of Memphis, TN, and her great-grandchildren, Hampton and Peyton Howard.
A Memorial Service will be Monday, February 3, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation 12-2 pm with Celebration of her life, 2-3 pm.
Donations requested can be made to the Memphis Humane Society or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 28, 2020