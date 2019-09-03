|
Sgt. Levonso Hemingway U.S. Army, Ret., 70, of Cordova, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Sgt. Hemingway served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father Willie Hemingway.
Levonso is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rhonda Hemingway, his mother Laura Hemingway of Reidsville, NC., three sons; Calvin King of Reidsville, NC, Levonso Hemingway Jr, of Jacksonville, FL, Edwynn Houston of Cordova, TN, four daughters; Yvonne Nelson (Mark) of Havre de Grace, MD, Yvette Hemingway of Greensboro, NC, Coretta Anthony of Cordova, TN, Dr. Tamara Bucker (Anthony) of Collierville, TN, five brothers; James Hemingway of Burlington, NC, Rayvonso Hemingway (Evelyn) of Tampa, FL, Cleveland Hemingway of Burlington, NC, Glenn Hemingway (Sally) of Louisville, KY, Larry Hemingway (Marisol) of Sanford, NC, four sisters; Patrilla Moore of Hackensack, NJ, Angelene Hemingway of Alexandria, VA, Cinderella Jackson of Chapel Hill, NC, Patty Hemingway of Burlington, NC, seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019