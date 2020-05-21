Leyton Lee Wright, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother was born March 5, 1937, and passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born in Trimble, TN, and was a graduate of Trimble High School and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a bachelor's degree in Accounting.
Leyton worked as a CPA for 36 years in the construction and property management industry and ended his career in 2014 at First Evangelical Church.
Leyton was an active leader with The Boy Scouts, serving as Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Merit Badge counselor from 1984-2014 with Troop 343 and 204. He was an Eagle Scout and Vigil Scout, receiving The Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow in 1989 and The Founder's Award in 1992. He was proud to have provided guidance and see a Scout develop into a confident youth.
Leyton was an active member of Second Baptist Church which charters Boy Scout Troop 204. Leyton accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of his life as a young boy. He was a Christian husband, father, and leader who had a strong faith. He believed the words of John 3:16 which state, "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life."
Leyton was preceded in death by Beverly H. Wright, his devoted wife of 47 years. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Moses and her husband Mark; son Alan Wright, and daughter Alison Bonds and her husband Dennis. He loved his four grandchildren: Mary, John, Madeline, and Anna Faith.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private gathering at Memorial Park Funeral Home and a graveside service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Memorial donations may be sent to Second Baptist Church, First Evangelical Church, or The Boy Scouts of America.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave condolences for the Wright family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 21, 2020.